Exclusives
Passaris calls for stronger political conviction amid economic hardship
She said unemployment, particularly among young people, had made politics increasingly intertwined with people's struggle to earn a living
She said unemployment, particularly among young people, had made politics increasingly intertwined with people's struggle to earn a living
The unsuccessful mayoral bid marked Passaris's first major political setback. She said she was disappointed by the outcome and opted to step back when another opportunity arose to repeat the nomination process
On February 23, Passaris announced that she would vie for the Makadara MP position, saying the move would give her a chance to play a bigger role in the constituency's development.