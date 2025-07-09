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Court bars IG Kanja from blocking Nairobi CBD during protests
Justice Lawrence Mugambi delivered the ruling on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, in response to a petition filed by rights group Katiba Institute.
Justice Lawrence Mugambi delivered the ruling on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, in response to a petition filed by rights group Katiba Institute.
In Kangemi, protests turned violent when a man was reportedly shot on Waiyaki Way. Crowds gathered around the body, clashing with police as tensions flared.
Margaret Njeri, one of Koinange’s widows, and her daughter Lennah Catherine, have taken legal action against fellow widow Eddah Wanjiru and her daughter Fiona Mbiyu.
Commander Sedah explained that the operation focused on Munyu Street and Mfangano Street, where the recovered cash was seized from locations known for harboring phone receivers.