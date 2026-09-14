Rift Valley
Five killed in head-on crash on Nakuru–Nairobi Highway
The crash occurred at about 11pm on September 13, 2026, in the Kamugunda area, according to Gilgil Sub-County Police Commander Winston Mwakio.
The crash occurred at about 11pm on September 13, 2026, in the Kamugunda area, according to Gilgil Sub-County Police Commander Winston Mwakio.
According to the Nakuru County Police Commander Emmanuel Opuru, authorities are still assessing the full extent of the tragedy.
The snarl-up began around 8:30 pm and quickly escalated into a full-blown gridlock between Naivasha and Kikopey.
Speaking on Wednesday, Pastor Paul Wandati of the Limuru Pastors Association stated that they had convened to offer prayers and consecrate the highway to God.