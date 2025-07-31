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Kenyan Muslim groups launch tree-planting drive in solidarity with Palestinians
They unveiled the campaign in Nairobi on Thursday, with a focus on supporting reforestation efforts in Kenya and delivering aid to Palestinians.
They unveiled the campaign in Nairobi on Thursday, with a focus on supporting reforestation efforts in Kenya and delivering aid to Palestinians.
The initiative is being spearheaded by the National Muslim Leaders Forum (NAMLEF) – Western Region.
"Allowing inheritance from someone not legally recognized could destabilize the family structures, lead to disputes or dilute legal lineages," said the Muslim leaders.