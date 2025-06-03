Evaleen Mitei appointed acting TSC CEO as Macharia begins terminal leave
Mitei takes over the role in an acting capacity as the recruitment of a new Commission Secretary and CEO remains suspended by the courts.
Mitei takes over the role in an acting capacity as the recruitment of a new Commission Secretary and CEO remains suspended by the courts.
TSC faces heat over promotions favouring certain regions.
Oyuu stressed that education reforms cannot succeed without proper funding.
Schools are expected to administer these tasks, assess them, and upload the students' scores by July 31, 2025.
The new staff will be engaged on permanent and pensionable terms.
The commission has given applicants until May 27 to submit their applications.
SHA clarified that all teachers are entitled to insurance coverage under three specific schemes.
She noted that this funding gap was not a new issue, as it had previously hindered a similar effort under the now-defunct National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).
Kuria further expressed concern over the practice of showcasing employment forms at public gatherings such as rallies and funerals, saying it had become a troubling norm.
Melly said some newly employed teachers had received multiple promotions, leaving out others who have been shortlisted and interviewed several times without success.
Moiben MP Phylis Bartoo added that the entire promotion process appeared biased.
Macharia said that in the current financial year alone, 25,252 teachers had been promoted following interviews conducted earlier in the year.
This policy, initially targeting teachers in Northeastern Kenya, later extended to head teachers and principals, sparking protests from teacher unions and other advocacy groups.
The biggest issue for us is the budget. Currently, we only receive Sh1 billion, which can recruit just 6,000 teachers," Macharia said.
The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) is seeking an extra Ksh30.4 billion to formalize the employment of 46,000 intern teachers on permanent and pensionable terms.