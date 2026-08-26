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Ruto declares Mau Forest secured after title deed issuance
The President said securing the forest would also involve physical measures to keep it protected, including plans to put up a fence around the area
The President said securing the forest would also involve physical measures to keep it protected, including plans to put up a fence around the area
Ruto said the airport would improve access to the Maasai Mara National Reserve, one of Kenya’s leading tourism destinations, while supporting the growth of domestic and international travel.