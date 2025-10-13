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Search ends as three bodies recovered after Mombasa boat tragedy
Governor Nassir said the bodies were found at different locations around the site of the accident site.
Governor Nassir said the bodies were found at different locations around the site of the accident site.
Speaking at a county event on Sunday, September 13, 2025, Nassir acknowledged the challenges and frustrations faced by landless citizens in Mombasa.
Governor Abdulswamad Nassir said the venues include Changamwe Grounds in Changamwe, Uwanja wa Mbuzi in Nyali and Mama Ngina Waterfront