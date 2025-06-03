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Slovenian President calls on Kenyans to spearhead global climate action
President Musar stressed the critical need for united efforts in addressing climate change, noting that no nation is spared from its effects.
President Musar stressed the critical need for united efforts in addressing climate change, noting that no nation is spared from its effects.
Ruto said the State Visit, the first by a Slovenian Head of State to Kenya, had opened a new chapter in relations, built on shared values and long-term goals in sustainable development.
Musar said she was honoured to be invited to Kenya as her first stop in Africa since becoming president, and expressed deep admiration for Kenya’s leadership on global issues.