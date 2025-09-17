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Governor Nathif sets development agenda in meeting with chief officers
Governor Nathif called on his team to translate policies into tangible results, noting that residents expect meaningful impact rather than rhetoric.
Governor Nathif called on his team to translate policies into tangible results, noting that residents expect meaningful impact rather than rhetoric.
The Quba Islamic Centre in Garissa, a key hub for the Jama’at Tabligh, an international Islamic missionary movement, had been paralysed by leadership wrangles since April.