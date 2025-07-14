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NACADA moves to raise legal drinking age to 21 in sweeping alcohol policy overhaul
The proposed change is part of the 2025 National Policy on Alcohol, Drugs and Substance Abuse, approved by the Cabinet on June 24.
The proposed change is part of the 2025 National Policy on Alcohol, Drugs and Substance Abuse, approved by the Cabinet on June 24.
The report, titled Global Tobacco Epidemic 2025, applauds global progress in reducing tobacco use but cautions that uneven enforcement especially in countries like Kenya threatens to undo years of hard-won progress.
Further, NACADA highlighted the deplorable state of the kitchen where meals for vulnerable patients were prepared. Food was kept in unsanitary conditions, raising the risk of disease transmission.
The arrested suspects are currently in custody at Oyugis Police Station as investigations continue.