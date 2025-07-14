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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA)

NACADA Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Anthony Omerikwa. PHOTO/NACADA X
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NACADA closes rehab centre in Kiambu

Further, NACADA highlighted the deplorable state of the kitchen where meals for vulnerable patients were prepared. Food was kept in unsanitary conditions, raising the risk of disease transmission.

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