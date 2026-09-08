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DCI arrests man over alleged incitement against Burundian nationals
The suspect is expected to be charged with hate speech contrary to Section 13(1)(a), as read with Section 62 of the National Cohesion and Integration Act.
The suspect is expected to be charged with hate speech contrary to Section 13(1)(a), as read with Section 62 of the National Cohesion and Integration Act.
Gachagua is required to appear in person at the commission's offices at Britam Towers in Upper Hill, Nairobi on August 27, 2026.
Addressing concerns that the commission had delayed taking action against politicians accused of making inflammatory remarks, Omae said NCIC only launched investigations after receiving official complaints from the public.