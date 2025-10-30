Health and Wellness

The report shows strong quality improvement structures in higher-tier hospitals, with 92 per cent of Level 5 facilities having quality teams. This dropped to 85 per cent in Level 4 and 63 per cent in Level 3 centres. Urban facilities scored 76 per cent, ahead of rural ones at 62 per cent. Over the past two years, 20,044 health workers have received training on improving care delivery, with Level 5 hospitals contributing 25 per cent of those trained.