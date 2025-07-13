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Police intensify peacebuilding in Kuresoi North amid rising tensions
A statement issued by police on Sunday July 13, described the forum as both “timely and critical,” coming amid unease over sporadic conflicts in the region.
A statement issued by police on Sunday July 13, described the forum as both “timely and critical,” coming amid unease over sporadic conflicts in the region.
Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok stated that the initiative aims to help students access employment opportunities, university admissions, and financial support like the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) promptly.