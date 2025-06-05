High Court stops Parliament from sending Constitution Amendment Bill to President
Justice Lawrence Mugambi ruled that while Parliament can continue debating the Bill and even send it to the Senate, it cannot proceed to submit it to the President.
Justice Lawrence Mugambi ruled that while Parliament can continue debating the Bill and even send it to the Senate, it cannot proceed to submit it to the President.
The proposals are based on the National Dialogue Committee’s recommendations, but senators say they were never part of the discussion.
Some argue that the MPs are attempting to legitimize a fund that was previously declared unconstitutional by the courts.
Kenyans have now the chance to weigh in on whether these three funds should be enshrined in the Constitution or remain under ordinary legislation.
“We have MPs, MCAs, governors, and women leaders all issuing bursaries, yet the money essentially comes from the same public purse,” Wetang’ula observed.
The MPs wore black and pink during Tuesday’s plenary sitting to register their displeasure and symbolically demand the funds’ reinstatement.