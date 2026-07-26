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Election bills top House agenda as MPs resume sittings
The National Assembly will resume sittings on Tuesday, July 28, 2026 for the second part of its fifth session, with electoral reforms expected to take priority.
The National Assembly will resume sittings on Tuesday, July 28, 2026 for the second part of its fifth session, with electoral reforms expected to take priority.
Kenyans have now the chance to weigh in on whether these three funds should be enshrined in the Constitution or remain under ordinary legislation.
With schools set to reopen in under two weeks, lawmakers warned that thousands of students may be unable to return to class due to lack of bursaries funded by the NG-CDF.