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Treasury has stabilized economy, says CS Mbadi
He stated that since taking office in August 2024, the government has managed to stabilize inflation and meet debt obligations on time.
He stated that since taking office in August 2024, the government has managed to stabilize inflation and meet debt obligations on time.
During a public forum with residents, Ndindi Nyoro described the government’s plan as a brewing scandal.
Some argue that the MPs are attempting to legitimize a fund that was previously declared unconstitutional by the courts.
In a statement, Salasya called on Odinga to prevent the launch of public participation on the matter, scheduled for Monday, May 5.
In preparation for the upcoming public hearings on the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2025, MPs are working to align their strategies and messaging.