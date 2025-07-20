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From terror to trust: How intelligence-led forces are reclaiming Boni forest
The SOG is not just flushing out militants; it's anchoring a long-term presence built on cooperation.
The SOG is not just flushing out militants; it's anchoring a long-term presence built on cooperation.
Unlike traditional forces, this unit trained, equipped, and directed through NIS frameworks relies on predictive intelligence, not just response.
NIS Director General Noordin Haji outlined the growing security risks, focusing on Kenya’s vulnerabilities due to outdated military equipment.
He warned that the continued underfunding of security agencies is weakening the country’s ability to defend itself.