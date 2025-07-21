Global Affairs
Muhoozi vows 90 per cent NRM win amid ICC complaints
Muhoozi’s claims appear to be aimed at projecting dominance ahead of the 2026 contest, but recent polling data paints a more tempered reality.
Muhoozi’s claims appear to be aimed at projecting dominance ahead of the 2026 contest, but recent polling data paints a more tempered reality.
The polls, set for June 19 and to be held at the village level, will elect representatives of the youth, older persons, and persons with disabilities.