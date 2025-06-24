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Museveni set to seek re-election in 2026, apologises for past wrongs
The NRM on Monday announced that Museveni will seek to retain both the party’s chairmanship and presidential flag bearer positions ahead of the 2026 polls.
The NRM on Monday announced that Museveni will seek to retain both the party’s chairmanship and presidential flag bearer positions ahead of the 2026 polls.
The partnership will facilitate mutual capacity building through targeted, transformative training programs tailored to each party’s strengths.
Their visit comes as part of an ongoing effort to build stronger political and ideological ties between the two governing parties.