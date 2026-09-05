Ruto announces new limits on mining firms’ land in Kajiado
The President said the plan was intended to give residents greater access to land and ensure they benefit from the natural resources found within the county.
The President said the plan was intended to give residents greater access to land and ensure they benefit from the natural resources found within the county.
The President further announced plans to reduce the amount of land occupied by mining operations, saying a large portion of the 240,000 acres would be returned to local residents for other uses.
Senator Montet said the rapid development was bringing homes and industrial activities too close together, creating conditions that could put residents and the surrounding environment at risk.
Miguna attributed the underdevelopment of Nyanza and Western Kenya to what he described as deliberate policies by successive governments since independence in 1963. He alleged that the regions had been subjected to intentional marginalisation, economic sabotage and discrimination, while resources such as coffee and tea were used to drive development in the Mount Kenya region
The reports provide an extensive record of natural assets found in the three counties and are expected to serve as a key reference in land-use planning, conservation, climate adaptation and future development decisions.