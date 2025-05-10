National Assembly to vet electoral team from May 27
Speaker of the National Assembly, Moses Wetang’ula, said the vetting process will start as soon as Parliament resumes its sittings.
Speaker of the National Assembly, Moses Wetang’ula, said the vetting process will start as soon as Parliament resumes its sittings.
At 48 years old, Edung brushed off concerns about his age, stating that he has what it takes to lead the electoral body.
The report outlines the results of the recruitment process for both the Chairperson and Members of the electoral body.
The names of the 13 candidates, two for the chairperson position and eleven for the member positions, are expected to be handed over to President Ruto by May 11.
The Group also urged the IEBC selection panel to maintain transparency and uphold integrity, calling for a clear explanation of the criteria used to include the additional candidates.
"Even after the procurement is done, the technology has to be tested in the presence of all stakeholders including the media and political parties and more time is consumed at that exercise."