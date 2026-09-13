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Manyatta MP Mukunji denies role in deadly Nembure chaos
Mukunji says the accusations are aimed at silencing him for speaking out on issues affecting residents, including alleged police brutality and the regulation of muguka farming.
Mukunji says the accusations are aimed at silencing him for speaking out on issues affecting residents, including alleged police brutality and the regulation of muguka farming.
Several suspects were arrested during the incident as officers moved to contain the situation and restore calm. Kindiki was also safely moved from the venue as police dealt with the confrontation.