Sports

South Africa’s Akani Simbine, who won in Hengelo after clocking 10.08 seconds, will once again challenge Omanyala in Paris alongside American Noah Lyles, who dominated the Rome Diamond League on June 4, winning in 9.88 seconds ahead of Cameroon’s Emmanuel Eseme (9.94) and Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo (9.95). Omanyala had a disappointing outing in Rome, finishing eighth in 10.11 seconds.