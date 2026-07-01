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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Netherlands

Liverpool star accused over Holland’s World Cup elimination
World-Cup-2026

Liverpool star accused over Holland’s World Cup elimination

Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf accused national team captain Van Dijk and head coach Ronald Koeman of abandoning the country’s attacking football identity with an overly defensive approach, while calling for both men to step aside, claiming the Liverpool defender has “had his time.”

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Omanyala, Simbine and Lyles set for Paris showdown
Sports

Omanyala, Simbine and Lyles set for Paris showdown

South Africa’s Akani Simbine, who won in Hengelo after clocking 10.08 seconds, will once again challenge Omanyala in Paris alongside American Noah Lyles, who dominated the Rome Diamond League on June 4, winning in 9.88 seconds ahead of Cameroon’s Emmanuel Eseme (9.94) and Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo (9.95). Omanyala had a disappointing outing in Rome, finishing eighth in 10.11 seconds.

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