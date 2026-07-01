Koeman resigns as Netherlands players face racial abuse over missed penalties
The resignation also comes amid reports that some of his Black players who missed penalties during the match were racially abused online by fans.
The resignation also comes amid reports that some of his Black players who missed penalties during the match were racially abused online by fans.
Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf accused national team captain Van Dijk and head coach Ronald Koeman of abandoning the country’s attacking football identity with an overly defensive approach, while calling for both men to step aside, claiming the Liverpool defender has “had his time.”
Van der Bij revealed the heartbreaking news on Instagram on Saturday, posting a picture of the couple holding hands over a blanket and a knitted hat.
South Africa’s Akani Simbine, who won in Hengelo after clocking 10.08 seconds, will once again challenge Omanyala in Paris alongside American Noah Lyles, who dominated the Rome Diamond League on June 4, winning in 9.88 seconds ahead of Cameroon’s Emmanuel Eseme (9.94) and Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo (9.95). Omanyala had a disappointing outing in Rome, finishing eighth in 10.11 seconds.
Kenya continues to maintain a positive trade balance with the Netherlands, with imports from the European country standing at Sh44.8 billion, leaving a surplus of about Sh24.8 billion.
The Dutchman coached clubs such as Feyenoord and Ajax Amsterdam at home as well as the Saudi Arabia, Trinidad and Tobago, and Poland national teams.