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Radio Generation Kenya

newborn health

Kenya lands Sh10.4bn boost to tackle maternal, newborn deaths
Health and Wellness

Kenya lands Sh10.4bn boost to tackle maternal, newborn deaths

The investment will support the implementation of the Every Woman Every Newborn Everywhere (EWENE) Acceleration Plan, with the government targeting improvements in maternal and newborn health services across 21 counties identified as having the highest burden of preventable deaths.

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