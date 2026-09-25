Governors call for technology investment to transform healthcare
The call was made during the “Connect, Power, Heal” side event held on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 25, 2026.
The call was made during the “Connect, Power, Heal” side event held on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 25, 2026.
Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said the facilities will form part of the Mother and Child Lifeline Initiative and will be established in Nairobi, Bomet, Kwale, Mombasa, Garissa, Kisumu, Embu, Nakuru, Uasin Gishu and West Pokot.
The number of perinatal deaths, involving children aged zero to 20 weeks, stood at 3,854 by August 31, making it the highest of the three categories tracked by the ministry.
The announcement adds to billions of shillings that the government has allocated to the health sector since President Ruto took office in September 2022
Rachel cited an estimated maternal mortality rate of about 355 deaths per 100,000 live births and neonatal mortality of approximately 21 deaths per 1,000 live births, highlighting the urgency of improving maternal and newborn healthcare
According to the Ministry of Health, the investment is expected to improve access to quality maternal and newborn care for about 5.9 million women and newborns while helping prevent an estimated 46,494 maternal and newborn deaths by 2031.
The investment will support the implementation of the Every Woman Every Newborn Everywhere (EWENE) Acceleration Plan, with the government targeting improvements in maternal and newborn health services across 21 counties identified as having the highest burden of preventable deaths.
Following talks with pediatric experts, he emphasised strengthening healthcare systems, expanding access, and reducing preventable deaths, as the government accelerates reforms under Universal Health Coverage and the Taifa Care Model.
Principal Secretary Ouma Oluga has announced a six-month maternal and newborn health initiative from May 2026, urging Kenya’s counties to fix systemic gaps in data use, accountability and service access.
Kenya is replacing monthly paper reports with a digital system requiring all health facilities to report and audit maternal and newborn deaths within tight timelines, aiming to cut preventable deaths.
WHO reports 4.9 million under-five deaths in 2024, warning progress is slowing, with preventable causes, malnutrition and malaria hitting sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia hardest.