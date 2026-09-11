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Radio Generation Kenya

NGOs

Mandera, Turkana receive emergency food aid as drought deepens
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Mandera, Turkana receive emergency food aid as drought deepens

The relief supplies flagged off include 6,600 bags of maize destined for Turkana, 7,200 bags of rice for Mandera, and 8,840 bags of beans to be shared between the two counties. The ministry estimates that this support will benefit around 204,600 residents in Turkana and 287,700 in Mandera.

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