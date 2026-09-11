Entertainment
Filmmaker Nchogu warns NGOs against using poverty images to tell Africa’s story
She argued that her experiences working on NGO productions made her increasingly conscious of the images being created about Africa
She argued that her experiences working on NGO productions made her increasingly conscious of the images being created about Africa
The extension gives NGOs additional time to comply with the requirements of the law, which regulates the registration and operations of public benefits organizations in the country.
The relief supplies flagged off include 6,600 bags of maize destined for Turkana, 7,200 bags of rice for Mandera, and 8,840 bags of beans to be shared between the two counties. The ministry estimates that this support will benefit around 204,600 residents in Turkana and 287,700 in Mandera.