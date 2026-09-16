Health and Wellness
SHA seeks public feedback on access to healthcare under new cover
The survey would give beneficiaries an opportunity to report what is working well and highlight challenges they have encountered while using their SHA cover
The survey would give beneficiaries an opportunity to report what is working well and highlight challenges they have encountered while using their SHA cover
The President announced the directive on Tuesday during an engagement forum with village elders at State House, saying the government would fully finance the health insurance cover for the country's grassroots administrators and their immediate families
The Ministry of Interior and National Administration said the new arrangement strengthens healthcare support for members of the disciplined services without compromising the benefits they receive.