Russia says it helped to repel Niger attempted coup
Explosions and gunfire rang out across the capital, Niamey, early in the morning, including at a key military airbase and the presidential palace.
Explosions and gunfire rang out across the capital, Niamey, early in the morning, including at a key military airbase and the presidential palace.
Niger has been ruled for three years by a military junta led by General Abdourahamane Tiani that has struggled to contain jihadist violence flaring in the west African country for around a decade.
Defence Minister Salifou Modi said the assault lasted “about 30 minutes” before the attackers were driven back through “air and ground response.” Footage aired on public television showed the bodies of the assailants, with the French national among them.
They were part of a group of three reporters from Sahara FM who were arrested in early May in the central city of Agadez.