State postpones NYOTA rollout event in Athi River
Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua confirmed that the event scheduled for Tuesday, September 8, 2026, at the NITA Athi River Centre has been postponed until further notice.
Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua confirmed that the event scheduled for Tuesday, September 8, 2026, at the NITA Athi River Centre has been postponed until further notice.
The three interventions — Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL), the Fundi Locator app and the revamped Haba Haba digital savings platform — are being implemented with support from the World Bank under the National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) project
The Public Investments Committee questioned NITA’s enforcement of training levy arrears flagged by the Auditor General, citing uncollected levies of Sh194,220,421 as of June 2015. NITA said it has adopted new collection and governance measures.