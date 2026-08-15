Politics
Kindiki warns Gachagua over ‘disrespect’ in fresh public clash
Kindiki explained that he does not use the word brother because of political ties or personal affection, but because of the shared roots of their communities.
Kindiki explained that he does not use the word brother because of political ties or personal affection, but because of the shared roots of their communities.
The elders said Kindiki’s elevation to the position of Deputy President presents an “historic opportunity” for Mt Kenya East to consolidate its unity, dignity and national voice.
The declaration comes as political competition intensifies in the Mt Kenya region, with allies of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua pushing for fresh negotiations over the region’s preferred candidate for the deputy presidency ahead of the 2027 General Election.