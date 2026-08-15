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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Njuri Ncheke

Njuri Ncheke backs Ruto-Kindiki ticket ahead of 2027
Politics

Njuri Ncheke backs Ruto-Kindiki ticket ahead of 2027

The declaration comes as political competition intensifies in the Mt Kenya region, with allies of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua pushing for fresh negotiations over the region’s preferred candidate for the deputy presidency ahead of the 2027 General Election.

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