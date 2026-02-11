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Sakaja rules out return of County functions to National Government
Sakaja maintained that the constitutional framework governing devolution must be respected and that Nairobi County would retain its legally assigned responsibilities.
Sakaja maintained that the constitutional framework governing devolution must be respected and that Nairobi County would retain its legally assigned responsibilities.
Governor Sakaja credited the drop to changes at City Hall aimed at improving efficiency in revenue collection. According to him, Nairobi is recording stronger own-source revenue than at any other time since devolution began.