Remembering Wangari Maathai 15 years after her death
Maathai was the first African woman to win the Nobel Peace Prize, receiving the award in 2004 for her contribution to sustainable development, democracy and peace.
Maathai was the first African woman to win the Nobel Peace Prize, receiving the award in 2004 for her contribution to sustainable development, democracy and peace.
Machado is Venezuela's opposition leader and has been in hiding since the country's disputed 2024 election, which she and her supporters say was stolen.
Tarik William Saab told news agency AFP that María Corina Machado - who has been living in hiding to avoid arrest - was accused of "acts of conspiracy, incitement of hatred, and terrorism".
For almost an hour, Trump praised the United States, himself, and his achievements, claiming that the nation was enjoying a golden age and repeating his disputed assertion that he had personally ended seven wars, a feat he said warranted a Nobel Peace Prize.
The proposal made public on Saturday, June 21, 2025, acknowledges Trump’s diplomatic role in halting a four-day exchange between the nuclear-armed neighbours.