Skip to content
Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Nobel Peace Prize

UNGA: Trump slams Europe, UN, and global institutions
Global Affairs

UNGA: Trump slams Europe, UN, and global institutions

For almost an hour, Trump praised the United States, himself, and his achievements, claiming that the nation was enjoying a golden age and repeating his disputed assertion that he had personally ended seven wars, a feat he said warranted a Nobel Peace Prize.

By