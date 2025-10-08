Global Affairs
Ecuador arrests five over alleged assassination attempt on President Noboa
Noboa was unharmed in the attack, which came amid escalating protests over the government’s decision to scrap diesel subsidies.
Noboa was unharmed in the attack, which came amid escalating protests over the government’s decision to scrap diesel subsidies.
According to government officials, protesters ambushed the convoy with Molotov cocktails, fireworks and stones, leaving several soldiers injured and at least 17 service members reported missing.