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US sets timeline to review Kenya’s NATO-ally status, cites terror links and China ties
The review will examine Kenya’s cooperation with the US in fighting extremism, maintaining security in Sub-Saharan Africa and Haiti
The review will examine Kenya’s cooperation with the US in fighting extremism, maintaining security in Sub-Saharan Africa and Haiti
Kenya earned the Non-NATO Ally status not only for its longstanding partnership but also for its leadership role in a multinational security mission in Haiti.
According to the amendment by Senator James Risch, the review will examine Kenya’s diplomatic and military ties with China, Russia, and Iran, alongside any agreements or engagements with armed groups like al-Shabaab and the Rapid Support Forces.