Nottingham Forest sack Sean Dyche
Nottingham Forest have sacked Sean Dyche after a goalless draw with Wolves left them three points above the drop zone, marking their fourth managerial change of a turbulent season.
Nottingham Forest have sacked Sean Dyche after a goalless draw with Wolves left them three points above the drop zone, marking their fourth managerial change of a turbulent season.
Key January transfer moves and advanced talks across Europe, from Marc Guéhi’s switch to Manchester City to Juventus’ bid for Jean-Philippe Mateta and Nottingham Forest’s push for Lorenzo Lucca.
West Ham’s 2–1 home loss to Nottingham Forest extends a 10-game winless run, leaving the club seven points from Premier League safety and raising serious questions over Nuno Espírito Santo’s future.
After a quiet first 45 minutes, Zirkzee struck a smart equaliser from a tight angle and then rose to win the aerial duel that led to the free-kick from which Mason Mount curled home the winner.
What should have been a routine trip home after Forest’s 2-2 draw with Manchester United turned into chaos when an attacker struck on board.
Dyche is the main contender to become the next Forest head coach, following the sacking of Ange Postecoglou, and the Premier League club hope to conclude a deal on Monday.