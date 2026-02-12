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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

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Nottingham Forest FC

Nottingham Forest sack Sean Dyche
Sports

Nottingham Forest sack Sean Dyche

Nottingham Forest have sacked Sean Dyche after a goalless draw with Wolves left them three points above the drop zone, marking their fourth managerial change of a turbulent season.

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