Politics
End of an Era as Uganda's Gen Moses Ali dies aged 87
Former NRM national vice chairperson for Eastern Uganda Capt Mike Mukula confirmed the veteran leader's death, saying he passed away at around 4:45pm.
Former NRM national vice chairperson for Eastern Uganda Capt Mike Mukula confirmed the veteran leader's death, saying he passed away at around 4:45pm.
Eastern Division NRM Party Registrar, Linet Lilian Acheng, noted that despite the disruptions, voting proceeded after candidates reached a consensus on the method.