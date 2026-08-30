Global Affairs
Lawyer: Zambian opposition leader charged with treason
Mundubile was arrested on Thursday after a deadly raid by the authorities led the opposition politician to go into hiding.
Mundubile was arrested on Thursday after a deadly raid by the authorities led the opposition politician to go into hiding.
The victory gives Hichilema another five years in office and extends his political career after a long pursuit of the presidency. The 64-year-old was making his seventh attempt at the top office, while Mundubile was contesting for the presidency for the first time.
Fourteen candidates were contesting the presidency, but the race was largely viewed as a battle between Hichilema and Brian Mundubile, who campaigned on the platform of the National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity (NRPUP).