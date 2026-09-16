Three dead as NBC Los Angeles news helicopter crashes in Chatsworth
The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) said one other person was injured and taken to a local hospital, although their condition was not immediately known.
The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) said one other person was injured and taken to a local hospital, although their condition was not immediately known.
Five others were injured in the crash, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Raied “Ray” Jadallah said during a news conference Sunday evening.
The crash claimed the lives of Ecuador’s intelligence chief and his wife, among the seven people who died when the helicopter came down at the popular Samburu landmark.
The flight, arriving from Montreal, struck a Port Authority fire truck while landing on runway 4. Emergency personnel attended the scene as the airport experienced flight disruptions and closures.
The extent of their injuries is not known, a source briefed on the incident told CNN.
The AMREF Flying Doctors plane crashed minutes after takeoff on August 7, 2025, killing six people and injuring two others.
This fatal crash has reignited public scrutiny and political debate over the safety of helicopter tours in densely populated urban environments