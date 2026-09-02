Ombudsman takes up two complaints over Siaya nuclear power plant
The Commission on Administrative Justice is now handling two separate Access to Information matters linked to the project, chairman Charles Dulo said yesterday.
The Commission on Administrative Justice is now handling two separate Access to Information matters linked to the project, chairman Charles Dulo said yesterday.
Kenya’s Senate Committee on Energy says public support for the country’s first nuclear power plant will depend on tangible benefits reaching the host community. During engagements with NuPEA and residents in Lenya and Bondo, lawmakers raised questions on electricity supply, land compensation, environmental and livelihood impacts, and whether engage
Appearing before the committee chaired by Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga on Thursday, NuPEA Chief Executive Officer Justus Wabuyabo said Lenya Village had been identified as the preferred site for Kenya's first nuclear power plant following extensive regional assessments and screening of potential locations.
Agar argues that most spent fuel can be recycled or repurposed for energy and medical use. He also downplayed fears around nuclear accidents, saying modern designs are safer, as Kenya considers nuclear power in its long-term energy strategy.
Speaking on Wednesday at the International Conference on Nuclear Energy in Nairobi, he said the country needs more engineers, technicians and energy infrastructure to support development, investments and growing electricity demand across the country, stating that training more professionals is necessary “so that to be able to underwrite and undertake this very important development.”
Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga, who presided over the signing, said the agreement will enhance coordination between the two institutions through joint trainings, capacity building, and structured engagement frameworks.
Speaking on NTV on October 8, 2025, Orengo shared that his visits to nuclear facilities abroad reshaped his understanding of the technology.