Four Maraga campaign staff injured in road collision
According to Maraga, the crash happened after a lorry lost control, veered off its lane, and struck the vehicle carrying his campaign staff. He said he is closely following the situation.
According to Maraga, the crash happened after a lorry lost control, veered off its lane, and struck the vehicle carrying his campaign staff. He said he is closely following the situation.
Investigators questioned Nyaribo at the EACC’s Nairobi Integrity Centre on Wednesday, recording his statement on claims of irregular procurement and awarding of a Sh382 million contract to Spentech Engineering Limited. The commission alleges the firm received payments exceeding the actual work completed.
Nyaribo now joins Isiolo Governor Abdi Guyo and Kericho Governor Erick Mutai as governors who have survived removal on a technicality, with Mutai having escaped twice.
Thirty-eight senators voted to sustain the objection, while only four opposed it, effectively terminating the impeachment process on a technicality.
The charges were formally read out in the Senate chamber on Wednesday, outlining accusations of gross violation of the Constitution and other laws.
Omingo, speaking to journalists, said the chaos witnessed in the area was instigated by actors linked to the ruling party, United Democratic Alliance (UDA).
According to reports, the Sh328 million tender, awarded for the construction of a Nyamira County Government building, was given to a contractor accused of receiving payments far exceeding the actual work completed.
During the Friday court session, prosecutor Vane Mochama requested that investigators be allowed 21 days to conclude their probe.