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Radio Generation Kenya

Nyamira

EACC interrogates Nyamira Governor on alleged county fund misuse
News

EACC interrogates Nyamira Governor on alleged county fund misuse

Investigators questioned Nyaribo at the EACC’s Nairobi Integrity Centre on Wednesday, recording his statement on claims of irregular procurement and awarding of a Sh382 million contract to Spentech Engineering Limited. The commission alleges the firm received payments exceeding the actual work completed.

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