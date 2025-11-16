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ODM was built on conviction and fight for justice – Uhuru
Uhuru, in a speech read on his behalf by ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna said the movement was born not out of convenience but deep conviction about Kenya’s future.
Uhuru, in a speech read on his behalf by ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna said the movement was born not out of convenience but deep conviction about Kenya’s future.
So far, the ODM@20 celebrations have been successfully marked in Busia, Wajir, Kisii, and Narok counties.