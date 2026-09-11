Kenyan students lag behind global peers in international test
A total of 6,460 learners drawn from 245 schools took part in the 2025 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), alongside more than 760,000 learners from 91 countries.
A total of 6,460 learners drawn from 245 schools took part in the 2025 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), alongside more than 760,000 learners from 91 countries.
In a communiqué issued after the talks, the group highlighted pressures on energy, food and fertiliser supply chains linked to ongoing geopolitical tensions, noting that these risks are “particularly affecting the most vulnerable countries.”
PS Mang'eni says Africa should turn critical mineral deposits into jobs and prosperity through local processing, MSME participation and formal support for artisanal miners, using blended finance and technology.
Findings from the report show that many young learners are struggling to catch up, with noticeable declines in core subjects such as reading and mathematics.