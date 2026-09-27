Business
Lamu Port receives heavy machinery for Dangote refinery project
MV Da Yang docked at the port on Saturday carrying 2,930 metric tonnes of heavy construction machinery to be used in the development of the Sh2.2 trillion refinery.
MV Da Yang docked at the port on Saturday carrying 2,930 metric tonnes of heavy construction machinery to be used in the development of the Sh2.2 trillion refinery.
According to Dangote, the electricity project will be a major part of the Kenyan investment, with the plant expected to generate about 1,000MW from petroleum coke, also known as petcoke.