Entertainment
This week in African music: New culture-centric sounds
This week, the continent’s artists once again prove they’re not just shaping African music, but the sound of the world.
This week, the continent’s artists once again prove they’re not just shaping African music, but the sound of the world.
What began as a vibrant end-of-year party for locals and the diaspora has evolved into a pan-African and diasporic platform, celebrating the continent’s dynamic contributions to music, art, fashion, food, and technology.
“This isn’t about me becoming bigger,” he says. “It’s about doing something bigger than myself.”