Health and Wellness
Health Ministry elevates JOOTRH to Level C5 parastatal
Oluga emphasised that the change must be felt immediately, urging the hospital’s management to embrace its expanded mandate.
Oluga emphasised that the change must be felt immediately, urging the hospital’s management to embrace its expanded mandate.
Medical Services Principal Secretary Ouma Oluga said the problem is hitting young people and low-income earners hardest, as many of them use SIM cards registered under the names of their parents or relatives.
In a statement on Thursday, the Ministry dismissed reports by a section of the media, terming them inaccurate and misleading.
Principal Secretary for Medical Services, Ouma Oluga, on Tuesday, noted that while devolution was intended to bring services closer to the people, disparities persist depending on the leadership and management capacity of each county.