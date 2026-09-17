US, Kenya launch new tools to strengthen zoonotic disease surveillance
The launch comes amid continued concerns over avian influenza and other emerging infectious diseases, which pose risks to both animal and human health.
The launch comes amid continued concerns over avian influenza and other emerging infectious diseases, which pose risks to both animal and human health.
Baugh’s activities since assuming office have therefore reflected a broad approach to diplomacy, combining government-to-government engagement with partnerships involving researchers, media, development organisations and other institutions
The findings highlight persistent inequalities in food safety, with Africa and South-East Asia bearing the greatest burden.
Muthoni highlighted community health systems as a critical line of defence against disease outbreaks, arguing that effective surveillance begins at the grassroots level rather than in laboratories
Siaya County has activated a One Health emergency response after a confirmed anthrax outbreak in neighbouring Vihiga, tightening surveillance, livestock controls and vaccinations to protect residents and animals along the Gem border.