Crime
Two Indians rescued after JKIA kidnapping, three Pakistanis arrested
Detectives from the Operation Support Unit (OSU), acting on investigative leads, traced the vehicle to a bungalow in Tumaini Estate, Nkoroi, Kajiado South.
Detectives from the Operation Support Unit (OSU), acting on investigative leads, traced the vehicle to a bungalow in Tumaini Estate, Nkoroi, Kajiado South.
According to investigators, the suspect, identified as Oscar Livondo, was arrested in Nairobi's Ngumba Estate following months of investigations into the alleged theft.
The suspect, Aarif Ibrahim Gani, is alleged to have worked with an accomplice to deceive the complainant into believing they could secure a firearm certificate for his son.