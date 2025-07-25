News
Schools face crisis after capitation slashed by Sh5,344
Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi confirmed that only Sh16,900 is being released annually per student, far below the Sh22,244 figure that school heads had been told to expect.
Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi confirmed that only Sh16,900 is being released annually per student, far below the Sh22,244 figure that school heads had been told to expect.
The MP also raised concerns over the prolonged delays in the disbursement of education funds by the National Treasury.