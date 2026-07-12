Seven arrested as DCI seizes 13,200 litres of ethanol in Thika
According to the DCI, the operation targeted a premises suspected of being used as a storage and distribution point for illegal products.
According to the DCI, the operation targeted a premises suspected of being used as a storage and distribution point for illegal products.
Between two to three large drones were reported near Copenhagen Airport, prompting authorities to stop all take-offs and landings temporarily. The airport issued a statement warning of ongoing delays and cancellations, urging passengers to confirm their flight status with airlines.
The budget airline, which is fully owned by Kenya Airways, says the new aircraft will allow it to expand flight frequencies on key routes, especially Nairobi–Eldoret and Nairobi–Kisumu, where passenger traffic has been on the rise
The airline has recently turned a financial corner, helped by a combination of a stronger shilling, improved cash flow, and lower debt in foreign currencies.
No further details were given about the nature of the technical issue or when the service would resume.