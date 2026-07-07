Sports
Mbappé in racial spat with Paraguayan female senator
Amarilla reportedly criticized Mbappé for taunting his opponents and ignoring what she described as a fair-play gesture after the match.
Amarilla reportedly criticized Mbappé for taunting his opponents and ignoring what she described as a fair-play gesture after the match.
Paraguay eventually emerged 4-3 winners in the shootout, thanks largely to goalkeeper Orlando Gill, whose two saves proved decisive as Germany suffered a rare World Cup exit in such circumstances.