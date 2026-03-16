Entertainment
Oscars 2026: Full list of winners
Michael B Jordan earned Best Actor for his leading role, while director Ryan Coogler picked up his first Oscar for Original Screenplay.
Michael B Jordan earned Best Actor for his leading role, while director Ryan Coogler picked up his first Oscar for Original Screenplay.
The Newark, New Jersey, native thanked the director of "Sinners," Oscar winner Ryan Coogler, calling him an "amazing person."
Kenya Oscar Selection Committee confirmed that five films had been submitted for consideration and were reviewed on September 19 and 20.
Writers have also pointed to the risks of studios using tools like ChatGPT for research, story treatments, and even scriptwriting, sidelining human creativity.